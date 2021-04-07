I’m lost as to how to answer my 21-year-old twin daughters when they say my divorce from their father makes them mistrust the young men they date, then blame me.

I’m 48, divorced 10 years ago after a 12-year marriage. I met someone several years later and we’re very happily married.

My problem is not knowing how to respond and advise my twin daughters who were 11 when their father left.

We saw a mediator then to discuss joint custody. We were told this most important messaging for children of divorce: It wasn’t their fault, we both still love them, we’ll both always be in their lives, etc.

But their father got involved soon after, with a woman with her own younger children (a son and a daughter). Within a year, he moved with them across the country.

Also, while he didn’t badmouth me outright, he did criticize “ambitious women like your mother” who preferred their jobs to being at home.

A low blow. I stayed home with them till they went to kindergarten, then worked part-time. When full-time work became available, I was always home for breakfast and dinner and packed lunches for them to eat at school. Weekends were always family time.

Now, both daughters are meeting dates through University, part-time jobs, and online.

They discuss and create very firm opinions on all of these young men, which end up relating to my divorce.

These include anger that I didn’t try harder to prevent a divorce, that I married too young which was the root problem of everything, and that I should’ve left my job to fix things or, preferably, till they were 16 with less constant need of parents.

They view their father’s move away with another woman and her children, as also my fault. I’m desperate for some helpful responses!

Divorce that Keeps Hurting