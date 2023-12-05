I’m a stay-at-home mom with an online business I run in my “spare” time. That time is very limited these days as I’ve just had a baby, have a toddler at home, and a preschooler running around whenever she’s not in her morning programs. I’m finding that I’m receiving a million emails daily and I can’t keep up! Obviously, the ones from big box stores can be quickly skimmed through, but there are emails from my preschoolers’ multiple programs, and the schools we’re looking at for her for next year, and the summer programs. Then, of course, there are all the emails pertaining to my work. And I like to be up-to-date with fashion, celebrity gossip, world news, seasonal sales, family-friendly recipes, etc. How do I manage my time to get through everything while still being a present, involved parent AND a successful entrepreneur? NOT Wonder Woman

We ALL get inundated with emails on a daily basis, and often waste hours combing through the garbage. It’s modern-day tech life. But for everyone, there is a limit to what you can accomplish in a given 24 hours. Don’t be hard on yourself. Whether you check your emails or not, the world will still turn. I highly suggest you unsubscribe from the multitude of mailing lists that you’re probably on. Take a look at your daily inbox – do you get multiple emails from the same company in one day? Overload! Get rid of them. Focus on what’s most important, such as your daughter’s programs, potential schools and summer planning; and your work. Then choose ONE source for news, entertainment, fashion and food. Delete the rest. It’s too much. Another suggestion is to schedule your tech time. If your baby and toddler nap at the same time, and your preschooler is out, take that time to do your scrolling. Some people like to wake up an hour before the kids to utilize that time; others do it when their kids go to bed. Figure out what works for you, then be strict with yourself. Stay-at-home parenting is busy, tough and a struggle. And for many (myself included), feeling pulled in every direction and a sense of inadequacy can be a daily experience. It’s not easy, but as they say, this too shall pass. I’m here for you.

FEEDBACK Regarding the person caregiving their parent and unaware of world events (Oct. 26): Reader – “The letter writer describes a pretty all-encompassing, exhausting life of caregiving. Her life is not easy right now. Presumably her ‘friend’ has some awareness of this, and yet when the writer posted something frivolous on Instagram, instead of extending her a moment of grace (she could have messaged her privately and made her aware of events and the potential optics of such a post), she chose to call her out publicly. There was zero empathy in the friend's response. “You told her to ‘turn on your notifications.’ A chronically ill mother and a life involving so much caregiving requires a lot of energy. A person has to be able to set boundaries to keep themself mentally, emotionally and physically strong enough to stay on top of all the tasks required. Notifications, and the constant awareness of the myriad terrible things happening in the world are not what the writer needs at this time. “Yes, she should try to read up on current events when she has time, but she should also find joy and frivolity in life whenever she can. Simple moments of joy help to sustain us all in difficult times. And compassion is what the whole world needs more of.”

FEEDBACK Regarding the mom trying to figure out Thanksgiving dinner with her family and their dogs (Oct. 30): Reader – “I have three big dogs of my own and two cats (that belong to my daughter, who currently lives with me). So, I fully understand the total chaos that ensues when my out-of-town daughter wants to bring her two toddlers and two yippie yappy little dogs to every family get together. “My third daughter also has a massive but very laid-back dog (I know…. It’s a crazy house of insanity). Recently, I paid for someone to babysit my out-of-town daughter’s two dogs in her own home so they didn’t have anxiety. “Just saying that this is also an option so that mama can serve dinner in a reasonably sane household. And then say a prayer that it all works out.”

Lisi – If you can afford it, that’s a great idea.