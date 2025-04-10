I’m having a problem and need your take on this: My neighbour went away at the end of December for a few months and asked me to take care of her cat for the first two weeks until her house sitters arrived. I agreed but informed her that we were going away for three days mid-week. She said it wasn’t a problem and to just leave food and water.

My husband then informed me that I was mistaken, and our plan was to be away for five days. I was worried about the cat and unsure what to do. The owner had left by then, and none of our other friends were around to help.

While out with my walking partner, I mistakenly told her of my predicament. I was just talking it through with her, as we hadn’t even left yet. She then sent an email to the neighbour whose cat we were watching. Unbeknownst to either, my husband and I had decided that due to my mistake, we would return after three days as promised to the cat’s owner. And we didn’t share the predicament with the cat’s owner because we worked it out on our own with the cat’s needs in mind, and didn’t want to worry the neighbour while she was away.

However, my walking buddy’s email prompted the nastiest email I have ever received from the cat’s owner. She didn’t even double check the facts and just took what my walking buddy told her as gospel. No one has ever spoken to me that way, in print or in person.

I responded and explained that we were only going to be away for three nights, as previously mentioned to her. I also expressed my hurt and suggested she should check her facts before attacking people.

Of course, no apology came. Her house sitters arrived, the cat is fine and all is well. Except she’s coming home soon and I’m not sure what to expect.

Three days and Nine Lives