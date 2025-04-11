During the winter, you responded to someone having issues with chalet guests. The summer is coming up quick and I always have issues with my guests. I know it’s early, but I’d like to get a handle on things before it’s too late.

I’m in my late 30s, as our most of my friends, and their partners are at most early 40s. We all have young kids, and some still have babies (including me). Every summer I invite different couples up for a few days, usually extended weekends. So, I have a few days to myself, and then I’m a host and social; and again, and again.

Most people bring up food and beverages, help and are fun. But each couple has their idiosyncrasies. For example, one couple only brings up EXACTLY what I request – nothing more, nothing less. I usually ask my guests to bring up food for one of each meal, per day. So, for those who arrive Thursday, they can oversee lunch Friday, dinner Saturday and breakfast Sunday. And that’s what this couple does. The rest of the time, they don’t lift a finger.

Another couple bring up tons of food, help in the kitchen, but by 4 p.m. they are tanked! They almost always pass out Sunday before they’re supposed to go home and end up leaving Monday morning, apologetic.

And yet another couple, whom I adore, just explode their life in the guest room and bathroom, never offer to bring their own sheets and towels, or strip the bed, or do anything housework oriented.

I love having a cottage to share but I’m not a chef, I’m not a maid, and I’m not running a youth hostel. How do I make this more fun for everyone, myself included?

Summer Fun