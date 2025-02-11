For years my husband and I were very close with a couple who lived in another city. We travelled together, visited each other often, and spoke on the phone constantly. The relationship was initially through the men, who had met years before and become friends. They had lost touch, but somehow reconnected and introduced us women to each other and the foursome was born.

I adored the wife. She was kind, generous, fun-loving and brilliant. And always up for a laugh. Her friendship, and the couple friendship, was one in a million. I was always so thankful for our little group. She died tragically about eight years ago and we were all heartbroken. That year, we just kept visiting him as he never wanted to leave his home, fearing, I think, he would feel he was abandoning her memory.

We finally got him to see that she would have wanted him to come to us, to be with us, to do fun things with us, and to continue to live his life. The next few years were good, though our trio was clearly imbalanced, and her absence was highlighted.

Recently, however, he has met a new woman and is enjoying a new relationship. We are happy for him, of course, as he is still young and should share his life with someone. And we know that his wife would have wanted that for him, too. The first time we met the new woman, we saw the attraction and we thought she was nice. The second time, we spent a little more time together and we enjoyed her company.

The problem is that now she doesn’t want to spend time with us. She doesn’t want to be part of our group. And we are seeing our friend less and less.

What can we do?

Second loss