My birthday is soon and I’m dreading it. I’ll be 35, still single, a loser. My last boyfriend said to me when we broke up after a year of living together, “You’ll never get married because you’re too old.”

I get it, and it makes me feel hopeless. Even my closest friend said I shouldn’t go out with her that night as I’ll just end up crying when I go home because I’m living with my mother again since my breakup.

My mom’s my greatest supporter. While raising me and my brother after her divorce, she got a job that she excelled at that gave her huge satisfaction.

By comparison, I feel like I haven’t achieved anything much.

I’ve always worked, always done well, but never in just one job with a career path. I have very good skills as a part-time fitness trainer and teaching basic technology to older people struggling with it.

My one satisfaction with myself is that whenever I work with people, they show great improvements and appreciation.

But it doesn’t give me a whole and happy life at an age when I should be settled with a partner.

Have you got any advice that can get me there?

Hopeless at 35