When I was 16, everything I believed about love and marriage changed. My mom’s best friend had always flirted with the husbands in their circle. Then my father left us for her.

I’ve hated that woman ever since because she didn’t care what her cheating and his leaving did to us.

Mom lost herself in a demanding job. I finished high school, then left home at 19 with my first serious boyfriend. I devoted myself to him. But I was always watching for signs that he was attracted to anyone else.

History repeated. A 15-year-old flirty girl caught him. He denied it, but after I said she’d told me, he said she was just a kid, it didn’t mean anything. But it meant everything wrong to me.

First, females cheat as much as males. They know it’s “wrong,” but don’t care if it’s “right” for them, even if it’s just for a short fling. No one who cheats gives any thought to collateral damage.

But I’ve lived that damage and was almost suicidal until I found a great therapist.

Second, the older you get while living with bad memories, the harder it is to trust someone new. I’m 26 now and should be dating and having a great life.

But I tried online dating once and hated the scrutiny by a stranger. How do I weed out the cheaters?

Once Burned, still Scarred