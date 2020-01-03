I met this guy on OkCupid. We met at a library, went to a bar, and were having a good time.

I asked if he had children. He said he had two, and had been “in their lives for three years.”

He’s since changed his story, saying he has a daughter, age three.

Red flags are appearing. He said, "My ex-wife would go out to the bar then never come home." But he’s telling me something else through text, so he’s lying.

They could’ve been married for four years because they got divorced a year ago. But I’m totally confused.

He also has a little boy. He discovered that she was cheating on him a year ago, so she was sleeping with another guy while she was pregnant with her son.

How does he know they’re his children? I think I should step away. He didn't mention anything about children on his OkCupid profile.

Now he tells me, "I know they’re my children" though he never took a paternity blood test.

He said, "I never wanted to have sex with you." I said, "Why did you ask me to have sex in an alley-way?" he answered, “It wasn’t directed towards you, it’s a sexual fantasy of mine."

He tells me something in person then something else through text. I’m about to stop talking to this guy.

This is too much drama for me.

