I’ve been friends with a woman my age, mid-40s, for two years, when our young sons, age 10, connected through their school. She’s a very interesting person with a successful business and also has a daughter, 16, and a son in his early 20’s in university.

I’ve enjoyed getting to know her, but have slowly become aware of many serious stresses on her from her ex-husband, her son, and her recent diagnosis of a health problem.

I almost feel like it’s too much drama for me to know how to be a good friend, though she certainly needs people she can trust.

I know that she sees a few other women friends besides me, but some stick to superficial chat and avoid the serious topics that I’m sure are constantly on her mind.

I’m an empathetic person and have had some counselling myself for different, less dramatic issues, so feel I can be an understanding listener.

I don’t want to just hear about the bizarre behaviour of her ex as gossip (he’s pulled a few stunts that the whole school community of teachers and parents know about).

My interest is to be supportive to her when she’s feeling down. I know she thinks that she has no choice but to put up with this man, or risk harming the relationship between him and his young son. He’s her second husband.

Also, her older son who’s away at school has been overwhelmed with depression, a trait that existed in my friend’s own mother. Now she fears that her son who’s very intelligent, will drop his courses rather than struggle with mental health issues that may cause him to fail.

How can I best help her?

Worried Caring Friend