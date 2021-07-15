When I got married my husband said that he’d look after our joint finances. We were both then earning similar good salaries.

He said we should keep only enough money separately for what we needed for everyday expenses, and he’d save the rest for us. I got pregnant early in the marriage and was happy that he’d take over paying the household bills, etc.

He always said we were “doing well” and bought himself a new car, and expensive suits “needed” for work.

Seven years and two children later, I started asking questions, insisted on seeing his records, and hired my own lawyer and accountant.

I discovered that my husband had been privately diverting much of our joint earnings into investments in his name only. He also gave “our” money to his brother who invested in high-risk stocks, and lost most of it.

The two brothers also opened a company in their mother’s name from which to buy some condos, while I was denied the home repairs we needed.

I got divorced.

How can someone who swore his love for me be so sneaky, mean and unconcerned about how he was affecting me and our kids for the future?

Lost Savings, Lost Marriage