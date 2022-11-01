I’m a woman in my early-40s, who, with my then-husband, became close friends among four married couples. My marriage was rocky (separate goals, many disagreements). I sought a divorce four years ago. He soon moved away, remarried.

The other three couples were initially awkward about it but included me in plans for the next get-togethers (bowling/a new play, etc.) followed by dinner at someone’s home, and discussions.

Then, one of the men revealed that his wife had been diagnosed with a serious illness. She died six months later. We all attended her funeral, helped him with bringing meals, encouraged him to re-join us after his year of mourning.

Several months later, I arrived at the meeting-place by taxi, as my car needed repairs. He drove me home.

We talked for hours, comforted each other and attended the next group gathering together. One of the women was outraged, shouting “Are you kidding me?” This was directed only to me.

After two more tries to have the group accept our being together, we stopped attending. Only one friend, a man, offered an explanation.

He said that the women especially felt insecure about what happens as we all age, have health issues and a partner dies. One even said that single women become predators to regain security.

I was shocked! How do I handle this attitude in once-close friends. It’s so hurtful!

Not A Predator