I hate Halloween! I hate how it’s a candy grab. I hate the costumes. I hate how people just walk up your front steps and knock on your door all night long. I hate everything about it. Boo!

Wow! Well, you’re certainly passionate in your feelings towards this holiday. I’m not in the same camp as you but that’s OK. You don’t ask a question, but I feel you’re asking permission to not get involved. You also don’t mention how old you are. But it doesn’t matter because if you don’t want to get involved, don’t. Some people love the hype of New Year’s Eve and go to extremes partying the night away, while others would rather ignore the clock and treat it as just another day. Same goes for Valentine’s Day – some hate it, some love it. If you’re a young teen, teenager or youth, find a friend who wants to go to a movie tonight. You’ll avoid the constant door knocking, save money on candy, and avoid all the parties. If you’re a parent with young children, this could be trickier. Does your spouse want to take on this event? Parenting is about dividing and conquering, so this could be your partner’s “thing” with the kids. If you just want to turn off all your lights, not decorate your house and pretend you’re not home, you could do that too. There are many ways to not participate. But try not to spill your dislike onto anyone around you who may enjoy the day and want to celebrate.

FEEDBACK Regarding the column about the man who has too much money (Oct. 11): Reader – “I just want to tell you how much I appreciated your excellent advice to ‘bulging bank account.’ Your words to him were so perfect and sent a message to a lot of us who could help others in their time of need and in our good fortune. “Excellent words!”

Lisi – Thank you.

We just got a puppy. She’s the sweetest, cutest little ball of love and fur. My mom is obsessed with her. And my dad pretends he doesn’t like her but secretly is in love. My brother and I take turns feeding and walking her with our parents also. They both have very flexible schedules so care for her during the day while we’re at school. My sister is not happy about any of it. She has no feelings towards the dog at all. She’s not afraid of the puppy, she just wants nothing to do with her. At first, I was surprised because this little dog is so loving, it’s hard not to fall in love with her. But the more I think about it, I realize my sister never really seems overly thrilled about anything. Do you think there’s something wrong with her where she’s missing a happy part of her brain? Sad Sister

I’m so happy for you and your family that you’re enjoying the love of a new puppy. They are the best! But as you can see in your own home, not everyone wants to love a four-legged creature. I don’t know why your dad pretends he doesn’t like her, but I suspect that will stop soon. Maybe he was hoping to get out of the chores associated with having a new pet, like walking, feeding, washing, etc. Your sister may just not like dogs. At all. Or she may be so preoccupied with her life that she doesn’t have time for a pet. It’s hard to tell from your letter. Talk to your parents and see what they think.

FEEDBACK Regarding the university student afraid of seemingly everything (Oct. 7): “I wonder if this friend may have developed obsessive compulsive issues or extreme anxiety. It doesn't say if the friend always had these types of fears. In any case, her fears sound very excessive. “The writer should also be trying to encourage her friend to seek professional help. Campuses have easily accessible mental health supports for students. “Perhaps even talk to her own parents about the situation or, if she knows them, the girl’s parents. It sounds like they were friends before university. Or a residence dean. “Absolutely, she should not jeopardize her own enjoyment of university life, but it seems this friend might need professional help.”

Lisi – I’m not eligible to diagnose anyone through a letter, but both of your suggested mental health issues sound possible. I hope the letter writer sees this column and reaches out to caring adults, to get her friend the help she needs.