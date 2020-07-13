I find dating after a divorce three years ago (at 38), very confusing.

I grew up during so-called sexual freedom since birth control pills and other pregnancy prevention methods were easily available.

Some of my friends starting having sex in their early teens. I had my first experience at 17, with a boyfriend I liked but certainly didn’t love.

The first half of my 20s were about experimenting. I didn’t like dope, but did like wine. Sex with a good-looking guy who treated me nicely was great!

Now, at 41, everything’s changed, at least in me. I have children, a boy of 12, a girl, 14. Their father has a girlfriend and though they think she’s nice, they find it difficult to see them hugging and kissing.

No way can I be that dating Mom who almost dances out the door on the arm of a man my kids don’t know, laughing too loudly at something “he” said.

(That’s how my daughter described a scene from a TV show that she said was “yucky.”)

Everyone says that dating online is the only way to meet a lot of guys and choose whom you want. But how can I be honest with my very curious, smart children if they ask me how I met someone new?

I feel like I’m a throwback to the mode of how my mother’s dating life must’ve been: Meeting someone at their mutual workplace, or the library, or church.

In fact, my ex and I met at our mutual workplace!

So how does a freedom-loving child born in 1981, who enjoyed the “entitlement” years of the millennial generation, now find a comfortable, responsible approach to single life and dating?

Specifically: How do I date in a way that I’m not embarrassed for my children to know about?

Fresh-Start Dater