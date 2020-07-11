I’m a female, 31, with my boyfriend for five months. We dated exclusively after just one month, then, due to Covid, moved in together.

I could work from home but he lost his job and was very bored, so picked up his photography hobby. He already had a lot of equipment at home.

He constantly takes pictures of me - when I’m just waking up, even when I’m asleep.

He snaps me in different sitting or lying down positions when I least expect it. He even tries to pose me when I’m in the midst of doing my work.

I’m glad that he got busy with an interest, but I’m a little uncomfortable as to what he’s done or is planning to do with all those pictures.

I’m often complimented on my figure, so I’m not being conceited when I say that I wonder if some of those wake-up or sleeping shots of me are suggestive.

If I’d been asked and agreed to that kind of photography, it’d be one thing. But he just shot whatever he wanted while I was focused on work.

I think I can trust him fully, but something’s niggling the back of my mind. I don’t want to accuse him of anything and cause a big fight.

How do I ask if he’s used me for selling soft porn?

Am I His Girlfriend or Model?