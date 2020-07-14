I’m a male, 45, doing well professionally, and have two college-age children from my previous marriage.

I’ve been in a happy second marriage for ten years, with a son, age nine, and a daughter, age seven.

But I’m shocked at how my older children have become extremely “entitled” in their attitudes, and lazy.

They live with me and their step-mother half the time. Neither she, their mother, nor I raised them toward the self-centered, unhelpful, uncaring manner they’re both now displaying.

Yet, many of their friends who also came home from college due to the coronavirus lockdown here, started working on or creating useful projects… e.g. helping out at a food bank, making and selling masks for only the cost of their materials, etc.

When I suggested that my older kids get involved with something useful, they flat-out said they just wanted to hang out or be in the backyard pool once it opened.

I’m now back at work, and so is my wife.

Now, these older kids want to have their friends over to the pool when we’re not home, and insist they’ll “look after” the young ones and still keep social distance.

But they’ve shown no sense of responsibility so far.

Meanwhile, I have a father who’s seriously health-compromised, for whom I must bring food weekly, but I get no offers of help.

How do I deal with behaviour so unlike all that I’ve taught them in the past about responsibility and respect?

Fed-Up Father