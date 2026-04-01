Have you noticed that every celebrity out there has a podcast? And most of the time they’re not talking about anything all that interesting. No disrespect, but can’t they just do what they’re good at? For example, I recently heard the Kelce brothers on their podcast, New Heights, talking to their mom about replacing her windows. In her apartment. Again, no disrespect, but who cares?!? Like, how did Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have a podcast for four years? They talked about nothing! Their Halloween costumes, their child, their cookie obsession…. Nothing but frivolity. I could chat consistently about my life while I eat breakfast, go to work, have lunch with friends – but no one would listen because I’m NOT a celebrity! However, there are so many more interesting “regular” people out there. Why can’t celebrities stay in their lane and leave the other stuff to everyone else? Poor Casting

Sorry sir, but you sound green with envy and jealousy. Some celebrities are just that because of their wit, their ability to make people laugh, their social capacity. For example, Conan O’Brien is a late-night talk show host. Why is it out of his wheelhouse to do a podcast? It isn’t. Smartless is one of the most popular podcasts out there, hosted by three very funny men, Jason Bateman, Sean P. Hayes and Will Arnett. Yes, they’re successful TV and movie actors, but they’re also good friends who have lots to say and make everyone laugh. So, here’s the thing: if you don’t enjoy listening to celebrity podcasts, don’t. If you want to start your own podcast, go for it. But don’t villainize people for making money and having fun doing it if they can.

We got a dog during COVID. We’d often talked about getting a dog, but the time never seemed “right.” But with all of us home, and all going stir-crazy with cabin fever, we thought getting a dog was a great idea. And, though I know many other people thought the same only to return their dogs, our timing worked and we’re all enamoured with our furry girl. She’s everyone’s favourite family member. She’s five years old now and out of the puppy crazy days. But she’s still quite active and needs a little more outdoor time than we can schedule during the week. The kids are gone all day, and though they walk her after school, it’s only around the block and she doesn’t get a good run. All of this to say, we now have a dog walker once or twice a week, depending on my work schedule, because I’m more flexible than my partner. I really like our dog walker; she’s kind, gentle and takes her pack into the woods for a good two-hour forest walk. All the dogs are chipped and wear collars with IDs. Some, like mine, also have an AirTag on their collar. Last week, a dog ran off and didn’t come when called. Fortunately, there were other people around, and they helped the dog walker while she searched for the missing dog. She was communicating with all of us, and a colleague drove the rest of the dogs home while she stayed searching. She even slept in her car when it got too dark and resumed her search the next morning. The dog was found safe, but now I’m nervous to send my dog with her. Thoughts? Fur Baby

Your dog walker sounds like an amazing person. The dog that took off probably got spooked or found a scent. That dog should probably have an AirTag and stay on leash. But I don’t think it’s a negative reflection on the dog-walker. In fact, her reaction and her subsequent actions make me think highly of her. I’d be no more nervous today than last week.

FEEDBACK Regarding sad mom (Feb. 4):

Reader – “I would strongly suggest this teen and her brother visit their school counsellor. There may be services available that no one is aware of, especially regarding their own mental health and that of their mother.”

Reader #2 – “Yes, these teens can help their overburdened mother by adhering to routines and following rules. They should also be doing their own laundry or rotating through a schedule where each person does the family laundry for one week. “And maybe each of the teens could prepare one simple meal a week. Alternatively, they could take on the chore of kitchen cleanup after supper or of vacuuming a few times a week. This would give their mother, who is presumably working, a few hours of sorely needed leisure while at the same time teaching the teens important life skills.”