My son had a wart on his foot that needed to be removed. We found a podiatrist near us who could take my son as a patient. We waited over 40 minutes in the waiting room for our appointment. When we got in, the doctor, whom I don’t know and have never met, started chatting away. He asked me all sorts of questions and then told us about himself. His nurse was standing patiently by, getting his tray ready, and waiting for instructions. He finally got to work on my son but continued his long-winded description of his recent family vacation, and how much the hotel cost per night, and why he thought it was outrageous, but paid it anyway. His entire conversation was high-end luxury and the costs of everything. I found it very uncomfortable to be in his presence, as he has no idea of my financial status, and I presume that his nurse doesn’t have the same disposable income that he does. I tried to change the subject several times but was unable to get any traction. He was single-minded in his conversation. Why do people do that? Awkward Moment

I would imagine that his nurse is used to the way he speaks and his subject matter. You don’t know the financial situation of the nurse any more than the doctor knows yours. And, though I don’t agree with that kind of ostentatious talk, the relationship between the doctor and his nurse is not your business. I would hope that the nurse would be able to say something, if they felt it necessary. This was your first appointment. If the doctor is helpful to your son and you need to return, that’s what trumps everything else. But if you don’t need him again, or his methods weren’t helpful, find another podiatrist.

My wife has fallen out of love with me. She’s told me so. She doesn’t want to be with me physically or have any intimacy with me. She won’t even peck me on the cheek and she barely hugs me. I’ve asked her what’s changed and she just shrugs. I’ve asked her if she’s having an affair, if she’s fallen in love with someone else, if she’s unwell. She denies everything. I’ve asked her what I’ve done that’s made her fall out of love. She can’t respond. I’ve tried everything, from flowers to poetry to romantic dinners. I even tried taking her away on holiday, but she refused to go. I’ve bought her gifts professing my love, but she’s just not interested. I finally gave up and told her that if she wanted a divorce, I would agree and we could do it quickly. We don’t have kids or pets, so it won’t be complicated. But she surprised me by saying she didn’t want a divorce, and she didn’t want to live separately. She just doesn’t want to be intimate, and she wants to live together as friends. I don’t get it. But I don’t want to live like this. I want what we once had. And if she’s not the one, then I want to find someone else. What should I do? Love Lost

Leave! If you don’t have children, then just walk away from this woman who is using you for comfort and companionship. You want love, romance and sex. And she knows that, since that’s what you two once had together. Sounds to me as though you’ve made every effort and she’s made none. Walk away with your head held high and go find someone who will appreciate you.

FEEDBACK Regarding eating disorders (Feb. 5): Reader – “Thank you for the column regarding Kyla Fox and The Centre. Anyone who has suffered for decades, as I suffered, will totally agree that there are original issues to the eating disorders. However, there are alternate ways to find peace, hope, and recovery. “12-step programs changed my life. They put everything into perspective. It’s not just about stopping eating. It changes your entire outlook and helps you dig deep into whatever is ailing you in the first place. “Eventually, you may need a therapist. But sometimes a great sponsor can help you and by the time you get through the program, food takes a back seat and the crazy thoughts also stop intruding on your everyday life. It’s a miraculous program, a real game changer. “I’m a senior now who started the program in my 30s. I wish I’d found it before I had children as I would’ve been a much different/better mother, less obsessed with my thoughts, my worries and my relentless fears about food, weight and my appearance.”