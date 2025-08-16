My boyfriend and I have the best sex every morning when we’re out of the city. We’ve been having a great summer, going to friend’s cottages, camping trips, we rented a cottage with friends, etc. And EVERY morning that we’re away, the sex is incredible. But then we get home, and he’s completely uninterested. To the point that he rejects any overtures I make. Its hurtful and I don’t understand. I’m the same person in the same body. What makes me attractive outside of our home but unattractive in it? I don’t know what to change, when or why. What do you think? Intermittent sex

I think you need to talk to your boyfriend and ask him. However, it would make sense that when you’re home, I assume you both work. Getting up in the morning has a different purpose and meaning on those days. It’s harder to get out of bed, dressed and then you need to turn your brain on to the tasks of the day. On holiday, the biggest issue is what’s for breakfast. So, I don’t think it’s you. I think it’s timing and life. My suggestion is to change your sex schedule. Maybe entice him into having a bath after work. Sexy. Or suggest a shower for him to wash off the work stress – and then join him. You don’t have to change anything about yourself, other than your expectation of morning sex during the work week.

My boyfriend used to have an amazing physique when he was professionally kick-boxing. He had to stop due to a brain injury. He walks around often without a shirt on. It used to be hot. Now it’s kind of a turnoff. I love my boyfriend, and I don’t mind his body shift, but I don’t need to see it all the time. How can I tell him to cover up without hurting his feelings? Ugly Naked

You can’t. If you really love him, then his less-than-perfect body shouldn’t bother you. Get over yourself.

My sister has been single for years. She just started dating a guy and she’s happy. She’s mostly happy because she says they have copious amounts of great sex. I’m thrilled for her. I’m just wondering how long I need to listen to her sexual stories, especially when she knows that my boyfriend and I are going through a dry spell and I don’t know why, or how to change it. I’ve asked her to refrain from the sharing for a while, but she doesn’t. Again, I’m happy for her, but. How can I tell her to button it? And how can I change the dry spell I’m having? Sexy Sisters

Two very different questions rolled into one. Tell your sister all about what’s going on with you. Don’t let her interrupt or change the focus. Ask her for advice. Thank her and then say something like, “Now you know why it’s so hard for me to hear all about your sex life right now. I’m so happy for you but please, just for now, keep the details to yourself.” I hope that works. As for your dry spell – is your boyfriend under any excess stress or pressure these days? Is everything OK otherwise in your relationship? Have you talked to him about his lack of interest/drive? Stress and pressure can affect one’s sexual energy, so that may be the cause. He may be pulling away from you, penis first. He may have a chemical imbalance. Who knows? You need to have a heart-to-heart with your boyfriend and get to the root of this.

FEEDBACK Regarding the neighbours’ dog (May 22): Reader – “You gave great advice! I had an experience with a neighbour, only the dog in question was mine. “The first time my dog lunged at her dog, she said I should get him checked out by a vet. A week later, he lunged again, and she asked, ‘Have you seen a vet yet?’ “I figured I better listen to her, because she was objectively more experienced with dogs than I was. “Turns out my dog had a thyroid condition that would have shortened his life considerably if I hadn’t taken him to a vet! Lunging and leash aggression can be a symptom of a serious underlying health concern. As a new dog owner, I didn’t know what I didn’t know. But my neighbour noticed and urged me to get it checked. “After he got treated, he went back to being his well-behaved, well-trained self, and he lived another 12 years.”