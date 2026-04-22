I find it troubling that doctors' offices, clinics, hospital departments, etc. all warn the public that "abusive language" will not be tolerated, when medical professionals are often nasty to patients, and sometimes negligent.

Today I took my husband to a specialist who began the interview in a hurried, brusque way and kept demanding the precise dates that symptoms showed up, which I was unable to supply. I was trying to explain the series of events that had led up to the appointment, and he interrupted and informed me, "I don't want to hear about that." I felt like a suspect on the witness stand being grilled by a prosecutor.

Some years ago, I spent two weeks in hospital because of a mistake a doctor had made in my treatment. Doctors admitted that I'd got there in the nick of time and might have died otherwise. Yet the doctor who had erred never admitted that he'd done a sloppy job with my surgery. At one point, an intravenous stint was leaking blood all over my sheets, and when a nurse finally came, she informed me that, "This is not a hotel. There are sick people here." I had seven tubes in my body and told her not to take that tone with me, that I was one of those sick people. She left the room and called the head nurse, who came in and heard my story and solved the leaking blood problem, BUT the care nurse was snotty with me and I was terrified under her care and thankful when it was her day off.

I reported my experiences to the hospital's Quality of Care but got no apology. I consulted a lawyer who said that, "doctors are allowed to make mistakes." It took me four months to get back to some kind of normal after my (former) specialist's mistake.

My recent experience taking my husband to the specialist brought back all the terror I felt during that hospitalization six years ago.

Is there an organization in Ontario which supports members of the public who have suffered trauma after bad treatment by medical professionals?

Walking wounded