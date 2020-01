I’m a male, 29, and knew from my classmates that I was “different” by the age of adolescence.

But it didn’t bother me that much because I had two male school friends who also were different in some of the same ways.

By age 16, I was in a “loving friendship” with another guy who identified as gay, so I did too. By the next year, it was a full-on gay relationship.

I’ve been married to my partner now for seven years. My parents adjusted to this reality and we’re close with them. His parents are still uncomfortable, but friends tell me that such feelings often change when gay couples have a child… which is the subject of my question:

My partner feels that he should be the one whose sperm is used for us to conceive a child with a woman, because he’s more the “father” choice as the more dominant male in our relationship.

That decision makes me feel left out, almost an outsider to the act of conceiving our future child.

Also, if anything should cause us to split up in future, would he have more rights to child custody than me?

Future Father or Outsider?