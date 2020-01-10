A while ago I worked as a pianist in a vocal studio, accompanying voice students. I'm a very competent pianist, good accompanist, and also have university degrees in areas other than music.

When I joined the studio, I was single and not dating (by choice). Although I had been very slim and attractive for most of my life, by that time I’d gained quite a bit of weight and wasn't taking care of myself.

But I was also NOT interested in anyone, OR in dating.

The owner of the studio, however, wanted me to meet someone. She was aware of the fact that I could look very attractive from a number of occasions on which I’d demonstrated that fact, and from some old pictures which I’d shown her.

One day, a new voice student (male) joined the studio. He looked disheveled, unappealing, depressed, and even tipsy, but demonstrated a rich and musical voice.

After he left, the studio owner noted he seemed “lonely" and "in need of a woman."

She started working persistently to bring us together, despite my disinterest, constantly stressing the fact that he just needed a "good woman" to modify his behavior and appearance.

He, too, demonstrated a very aggressive, boorish, and desperate attitude towards me, which I found offensive and off-putting.

At one early lesson, he leaned on me from the back, making close physical contact and cackling vulgarly.

When I moved away, the studio-owner became enraged that I wasn’t accepting his "attentions."

At the following lesson, she placed him at the corner of the piano, from where he ogled me in an offensive, lewd fashion while she watched.

She encouraged him to ask me out. I declined his invitation in a polite, gentle, but firm manner. The next day, before he arrived, she expressed outrage that I turned him down, yelling and insulting me.

I told her that this was sexual harassment, at which she laughed, which prompted me to then leave her employment.

My question: Is it appropriate for someone to encourage the crude attentions of a sexually unappealing guy towards a woman who’s expressed disinterest?

It is still women’s responsibility to take care of someone who might be considered a "diamond in the rough," or should it be the guy's responsibility to improve himself?

Very Annoyed