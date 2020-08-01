I’m a male, 27, asking how should I protect my feelings after telling a female “friend” that I like her?

I met her two years ago at a gym we both like, though we live two hours apart. Over time, I felt some romantic feelings for her, but I hesitated to tell her as I didn't want to risk the friendship.

Our relationship has been full of laughs and flirting. We connect almost daily through social media. We'd also hooked up, though without having sex.

When we see each other in person, we're comfortable together and we talk about many things, including relationships.

Earlier this year, I became absolutely certain that I like her. So I told her, in person, even though I knew she’d been talking to another guy whom she’d dated briefly a few years ago.

It definitely caught her off guard.

I mentioned the risk of what it’d mean for our friendship, but that I didn’t want to regret not saying it.

After that day, our style of almost daily communication didn't include talk about “us.”

Yet, when we hung out with our friends, we ended up cuddling and we eventually hooked up.

She told me that she wasn't sure about what she wanted. She did mention that the other guy had moved on to another relationship.

She said she doesn't want me to wait around for her but wants to remain friends.

I'm pretty flexible and certainly want her to be honest and open with me.

I know I can't continue to hook up with her (though I want to), as eventually I'll get hurt that way.

Since then, my friends have told me to prioritize myself and get on with seeing other people, and if she does come around, to assess where I am.

I know that it can take a while, if ever, for this person to tell me her final feelings.

So, I'm now thinking that I’ll see other women. But that may also upset me, unless I meet someone who makes me feel as she does, or even more so.

How do I not worry about her coming around, if ever?

Have Hope, Or Date?