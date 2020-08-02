After 20 years of marriage, I divorced last fall and immediately starting online dating.

I was very eager to finally be able to indulge my own specific interests and do activities I’d wanted to pursue for years instead of only doing those things that my husband liked and approved.

He and I had completely different tastes, and he thought my cultural interests were “boring, and a waste of (his) time.”

He preferred hiking and zip-lining on travels, and other physically exhausting activities. I prefer cultural pursuits and swimming as my sport.

I was very clear on the dating apps I joined, that I wasn’t interested in having sex with people I met, nor looking for a committed relationship.

I only want companionship for specific outings together.

I met a nice man who appreciated going to the symphony and the ballet with me, when concerts and major productions were still happening before the pandemic required a lockdown.

I met another man who enjoyed, as much as I do, the hunt for unique “finds” in antique shops.

Now, with many venues like concert halls and some antiquing spots not yet opened up, I date much less of course.

But I still have a problem regarding men who, despite my being clear about my dating “rules,” still try for a kiss and talk of sex!

Do I have to wear a sign?

Fed Up