We’re both 55. We started dating when she left her 28-year marriage to a narcissist and was very insecure. She lives with her adult sons in a house she bought after her divorce. I live in a condo where my young-adult son lives part-time.

After a year’s dating, she said that she’d like to marry again. I suggested we live together in a city condo close to my work. She doesn’t work but preferred a suburban house.

I spoke against the expense/maintenance of a house, leaving us more time to travel. She came around to the idea.

By the 5th year of our relationship, we loved each other very much and got along great.

We had one episode where I broke up with her over something on a text. She went nuts and said I must never do that again; we must talk about things. I apologized.

One day she asked me what people would call her if she wasn’t my wife. I responded, “partner or better half or your name.” She said nothing.

One night, she texted that she wants to get married or its goodbye. I never asked when she wanted to marry and assumed it was after the boys move out.

But I was furious inside and said she needed to go find happiness. We broke up.

A year later, she’s dating an ex-fiancé of 35 years ago and is very happy.

Did I make a mistake by not talking face-to-face instead of letting her go? Or was I right because she gave me a marriage ultimatum when she knew I was all for living together?

Getting married was more important to her than me.

Was she so insecure from her past that she needs the security of marriage again?

Why didn’t her past engagement with this guy work or was it because of their religious differences and her family disapproved?

Devastated