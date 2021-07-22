Reader’s Commentary Regarding a wife’s new job acceptance without any discussion with her husband (May 21):

“I’m a husband who finds that non-communication between partners is inconceivable.

“When my wife wanted to go back to work - with our youngest in school along with our older child - we discussed how we’d feel and be affected by her working full-time. We also considered how our children would feel, and the impact on their emotional needs, schooling and care.

“Later, another position opened up, which involved travel. We expressed mutual concern about its effect on our children. We talked about issues of child illnesses, the impact on me and my job, on extracurricular and sports activities for the children. She got the job. It worked out fairly well.

“Several years later, another position arose in another city where we both wanted to move. We agreed on her applying for it.

“We then discussed the children’s potential reactions and how they would feel (she’d be home only on weekends), the added work load for me, and the changes in the family dynamics.

“My wife got the job. She and the kids moved. I stayed back alone clearing up things, until we were all together in our new place.

“The move was much harder on our children than we thought - leaving school, a sports team, close friends. Sometimes it was very hard on them, and us.

“I find it self-centered that anyone could get a new job and not discuss it with their partner, especially when it involves absences from the home. It’s too major a change not to be discussed.”