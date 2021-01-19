But I can barely put one foot in front of the other and remember to breathe. I know I must go on, but right now, I’m facing a lonely, unimaginable life.

The pain of losing him is too much to bear. I’m surrounded by loving family and friends and have started grief counselling.

My husband died three weeks ago after an unexpected, short illness. He was 70. We were happily married for over 30 years and did everything together.

A long and loving marriage is a gift and its loss, when sudden, deepens the pain of grief.

The Anglo-American poet W.H. Auden expressed that searing level of grieving when he wrote “Funeral Blues,” published in the 1930s and popularized in the 1994 film, “Four Weddings and a Funeral.”

For me, the third stanza says it best:

“He was my North, my South, my East and West.

My working week and my Sunday rest,

My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song;

I thought that love would last forever; I was wrong.”

It’s truer than the poet’s impossible demand in the opening line: “Stop all the clocks.”

Time doesn’t stop from loss.

Instead, with all our emotions raw and our hearts aching, we go on with life. To not do so is to waste all the joy and fulfillment we experienced with a beloved partner.

You are not alone though your husband has passed. He’s with you in your memories, in flashbacks to shared moments and events, and in dreams ahead.

Being surrounded by loving family and friends is a benefit from your years together, which brought other people into your close circle.

Stay with grief counselling. We will all eventually experience losses, and doing it with guidance is a wise choice.

Thanks to author/psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross and her co-author David Kessler, their 2005 classic book On Grief & Grieving outlined the five stages of death - denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

These are still early days in that process, when you face “an unimaginable life,” because you’re not ready to try to imagine it.

There are many helpful resources e.g., grief workshops, and your own faith may also help you find meaning in the cycle of life and loss.

Kessler went on to write Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief, in 2019, which also discusses how society does or doesn’t support the basic human need to mourn.

Three years prior, the author’s son died of an accidental drug overdose at 21. One of his messages now as a grief survivor himself is that, “helping others is one way to heal.” Something to imagine and consider in the future.