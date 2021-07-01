Reader’s Commentary Regarding a marriage that requires finding a safe place to land (May 14):

“My ex-husband to whom I was married for 27 years, left in 2009 after blurting out one evening that I wasn’t making him happy. We have two sons, now in their early-30s. There’s also the “back story” including threats of physical assault.

“He’s continued to badmouth me since then to our boys, and to his live-in girlfriend whom he’s been with since soon after he left.

“Last year he told our sons that I’d done something when they were children that’s untrue (that I slept with a man I’ve known for more than 45 years). I think that’s what he said, as he’s been spouting that lie for 20 years.

“He’s also still blaming me for leaving behind a dining room light fixture that we got from his parents, when we sold a house about 18 years ago, though he left it behind too.

“His parents were evidently angry with me for this egregious oversight. One of his brothers also told me five years ago that it was very stupid of me to forget the light fixture... it’s too ridiculous, quite sad really.

“The result is that one of my sons banned me last July from visiting my young grandson in person. This I heard not from him but from my ex-daughter-in-law.

“I’ve asked him for the third time in over a month when I can see the boy, without a response. I will see a lawyer.

“The situations in your column (on alienated parents) were a tremendous help to me. I’m now happy, in my own home, have a job I love and am blessed with great female and male friends.”