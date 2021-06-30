We’re high-school sweethearts, just shy of 40 years married. My wife raised a son and daughter on our one income, agreed together.

Early on, she shunned all girlfriends and gravitated to male companionship, accompanying me on countless all-male weekend sports tournaments but always faithful.

Eventually, I had to quit smoking, limit eating/party life as I aged out of the competitive mode. She misses that spotlight as the only woman in the crowd.

When menopause hit along with a promotion, her authority took over where I couldn’t say anything to her liking. There’s plenty of alcohol in the mix.

When I have a point not to her liking, it becomes a challenge and she spins, lies, deflects, swears, doesn’t listen to anything.

Our daughter recently moved into the house due to Covid and is treated similarly - we’re now two people to achieve her ends. She always has an opinion even when not needed, always needs to be heard, a planner, personally needy.

I’ve suppressed opinions for fear they’re not to her liking. If she doesn’t get her way, she becomes contemptuous, vindictive, petulant and spins it into being my problem.

I don’t fix things she breaks anymore, and that’s not to her liking. She’s become entitled and demands that her world exist according to her standards.

We still have a love/sex connection, however slim. There’s plenty of attitude in the air, and communication other than what she wants to hear, is gone. What’s going on?

Why has she changed?

Harassed Husband