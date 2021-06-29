I’d been divorced from a cold 10-year marriage for two years when I started dating a man who showered me with affection and convinced me that he was in love with me. We decided to buy a condo together.

He’s divorced, too. When his daughter visited for a weekend, she stayed in the spare bedroom and I enjoyed having her with us. I have no children.

It only took 15 months for things to go downhill. His moodiness started slowly, but eventually ranged from hyper and impulsive to depressed.

He refused to see a doctor. I never knew what to expect. He kept insisting that he was fine.

Suddenly, three weeks ago, he announced that he’d rented a larger condo in another building as his ex-wife is moving to another city and his daughter, now 16, will live with him to attend her same high school.

I’m reeling from this news. I’ve learned from his friend’s girlfriend that he was informed of his ex-wife’s move months ago, and bought the condo soon after. He’s been secretly readying it for the move.

He’s now saying that his figuring out what to do had made him so moody. He swears that he still loves me, wants me to move with him, and keep the current condo to rent out and share the proceeds.

All this emotional upheaval without warning, is overwhelming. I like his daughter a lot. But I don’t feel that I’m on solid ground to decide anything about this man or my relationship with him.

Untrusting