My husband of 18 years is 21 years my senior and had two children from a previous relationship.

We have two children of our own. I love his kids, treated them as my own. We had them every other weekend and longer during the summer months.

I bonded well with them, as they did with me and their two younger siblings. Their mother was very involved in their lives.

Currently, one of the girls has married and had a baby. My husband is over the moon.

The baby’s now here and they keep referring to me as a grandmother - my husband especially.

While I’m still considered young, I’m not bothered by being called grandma, but I feel like I’m depriving my own children of having their children be the first to call me Grandma - like taking that "virginity" away.

I’ve recently told my husband that I prefer to be called Auntie B - as the girls call me - or grand partner. He is appalled that I even considered it. Am I mean to want to reserve “Grandma” for my "real" grandchildren? How can I get my husband to understand?

I’ll love this baby as much as I love those of my "own" children, but want to keep "Grandma" for them.

Call Me “Grand Partner”