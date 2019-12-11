My husband of 24 years and I are losing intimacy, and it’s our parents’ fault.

We’re both mid-50s, and have one grown child whom we love dearly.

My mother’s physical health and my husband’s father’s mental health, are deteriorating at the same time.

My mother lives five hours’ drive from here. His father lives in our city. In both situations, we’re the only close relative able to oversee the care and comfort of our parent.

I’ve had to give up work I loved and travel every week to spend three days in my Mom’s city, visiting, talking to doctors, arranging/checking her nursing and personal care.

Sometimes she has a crisis and I stay longer.

My husband, who runs a successful business which pays our bills, visits his once-brilliant father every day. He also arranges and checks on caregivers for him in his long-term care home.

He works late after those visits, comes home tired and depressed. When I’m not there, he just watches TV and goes to bed. He’s in a slump.

When I return home, I’m also exhausted from the caregiving and the drive. But I want to re-connect, share some warmth and comfort from each other, especially as we had a close, fun, and passionate marriage before all this happened.

How do we get back the desire that used to be present naturally? I’m afraid that our parents’ health troubles and needs are driving us apart!

Missing “Us”