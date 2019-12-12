My wife of 10 years and I have a pretty good relationship, except for her annoying habit of rushing to blame me for anything and everything that goes wrong.

If a wet towel was left on the bed, making the sheets damp, she says I did it.

If the dishwasher wasn’t turned on at night, it’s immediately declared my fault.

There are times when I’m sure that she actually realizes, even as she’s blaming me, that it was really her fault.

But once said aloud, she can’t/won’t take it back.

I’m not perfect and certainly forget or do things wrongly sometimes.

I just don’t like being called out on things that I did not forget, or screw up.

My feeling is that things happen in daily life, it’s not about blame, we all make mistakes, so let’s just move on.

I’m prepared to laugh at myself, especially for non-crisis errors, and I’ll admit my mistakes. But my wife’s too proud to admit she ever does anything wrong. Her whole family’s like that.

How do I get this non-blaming message across to my wife?

No Blame No Shame