I grew up in a mostly homogeneous community except for a clear dividing line between one side of a wide main street, with narrow houses and small front gardens, and the other side with large three-storey homes, broad front lawns, and backyards with large patios.

I didn’t pay attention to these economic and lifestyle differences, as my own life with my parents and one sibling was adequate.

Things changed when a boy in our graduating high-school class asked me to go for a drive with him, after classes. I did, and he seemed very sweet. After getting a snack together and eating it in the car, he drove by his house to show me where he lived. The house looked huge to me.

After that, he’d regularly take me for something to eat after school, then drive around awhile, and eventually we’d end up parked somewhere and he’d be eager to kiss me and try to get closer. I was flattered, but at 17 then - having skipped a grade - I was definitely not ready to go any further. And he never got angry or pushed me.

Now, years later in my early 40s, and separated from my children’s father, I have occasionally bumped into this former classmate at events, movies or restaurants.

When this happens, the guy I once knew can barely say “Hi,” and his wife walks away as quickly as she can. I find it weird that he seems so uncomfortable, as if we were a committed couple for some time. We were not. Instead, we were just high school classmates who didn’t do anything wrong or embarrassing.

Why do you suppose both he and his wife are so uncomfortable years later, when we’re all parents of children, and have nothing for which to be ashamed?

Puzzled