I’m a mid-40s man who’s dated a lot during my single years. I had the opportunity to work in another country where the single female population were mostly open-minded about dating outside their own community.

I was too young to get seriously involved when I first moved to this locale, but over time I had some wonderful and memorable girlfriends.

Now, I feel more ready and eager to have a true companion who may eventually become my life partner. I started seeing someone about six months ago. Yet, due to a 15-year gap in our ages (and those of her close friends), I often notice that younger millennials turn to therapists and other relationship advisers whenever they feel insecure about even very small matters in their relationships.

Is this partly a post-pandemic insecurity that many of these young women feel? I often hear my current girlfriend telling her besties about things that seem small incidents that I feel don’t require professional interpretations and counselling.

For example, she’ll complain to her mother for not showing empathy when she’s having a difficult time at work. She’ll even cry and accuse her mother of not caring about her.

To me, that’s not her mother’s burden. The woman has raised five children and never worked in an office with clients, some of whom can be demanding and rude, etc.

I’d like my girlfriend to feel she can discuss such matters with me, since we’re a couple and should support each other. Also, everyone has some tough days at work, without requiring professional counselling.

Why do you think her age cohort keeps turning for outside “help” whenever something isn’t perfect? I’ve heard her and her friends all complain about similar “problems.”

Is this behaviour so generational that I appear like an older grouch?

Too Far Apart?