I work with a woman I’ve worked with since I was a teenager. We both worked retail. She’s a few years older, so moved up the ladder while I was still part-time. We became good friends, and she promoted me every chance she could while she kept getting promoted.

When that store closed, she asked me to help her open her own retail. I jumped at the chance. Once I graduated, I started working for her full time. We’re very close and have been there for each other through good times and bad.

Most recently, she was supportive, both emotionally and financially, when my fiancé was killed in a car accident. We were planning our wedding, honeymoon, and had just bought a house. She, and my family, helped me navigate everything.

They all helped me rent out the new house, as it was too big for just me, and too expensive. For a while I lived at home with my parents but then found a duplex. There was a lot of outlay and not much income at one point, and my work partner helped me out. It wasn’t a loan, or a bonus, or a gift. It was just help.

I’m getting back to myself, working almost full time, exercising and eating, seeing friends and a therapist to help me deal with my loss. Everything is good. However, I overheard my work partner’s husband on the phone the other day giving her grief about the money she gave me. I know everything about their finances, and I know that even though it was a lot, they can afford it, and it won’t change their lives one bit if I never pay any of it back, which I plan to do anyway.

Should I say something to her?

Feeling Guilty