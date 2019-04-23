My wife of 29 years and I legally separated for four years, then reconciled. We’ve now been together for a year and a half (common-law).

Miscommunication, misinterpretation, attitude, underlying friction and near-zero intimacy had been factors.

But through the latter part of our separation we were seeing each other and decided on reconciliation.

We've been pretty good at it but there are moments when underlying friction emerges.

Sex has been non-existent for over ten years and I have no interest in it with her anymore or getting into any prolonged discussion or therapy.

We have such a history! And two adult sons. I love her very much but maybe that’s not enough. I’m 69, she’s 64, and I'm wondering if we have what it takes to grow old together.

Sometimes I think we're fooling ourselves that this relationship is right. For me, everything is looking greener on the other side (we’ve never been unfaithful).

I'm done with counselling. If my mind isn't on relationship analysis, I'm dreaming of where I'd like to be.

I give myself 20 more years and think I should be having more fun, more laughter, some intimate adventure and be happier.

I’ve observed so many other relationships that are no happier than we are. Maybe that's the status quo, but it's not good enough.

Wanting More