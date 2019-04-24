Dear Readers: Sorry to disappoint some of you, but I’m not a matchmaker. I give relationship advice to help people, but I don’t “solve” a problem of loneliness, for example, by setting up dates.

Recently, a man, single after a long marriage, wrote about his difficulty finding women to date because he looks so much younger than his age (57) and only young women show interest in him (March 29).

Female readers responded enthusiastically. Examples: 1) “Hook me up!” from a 38-year-old divorced mom.

2) “I’m 50 and would love to meet him – thought it may not hurt to reach out.”

3) “I’m 59, divorced and also look much younger. I’ve got a lot goin’ on.”

To those women and the many more who wrote, I understand and respect your forthright approach.

You all show confidence and courage to see who’s out there for dating and potential partnership.

Hopefully, your life experience and smarts have made it clear that even with a man who sounds “perfect” for you, there’s no guarantee until you get to know him.

I do applaud your positive outlook of giving a set-up-meeting a try.

But the actual business of matchmaking won’t happen through this column.

Most people who write me have a personal need - for encouragement, direction, reality checks, understanding, information and more.

To the women who wrote me and who are already go-getters: I believe you’ll find your own matches.