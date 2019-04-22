My wife of 25 years was previously married for 24 years and divorced for 10 before we married. She’s now 72.

I’d been married for 26 years, divorced for five years, remarried for five years (it didn’t work out).

Three years later, I met my wife. Then, 18 years of marriage later, I discovered a file of hers which contained love letters and invitations to a liaison.

They described the affair she had with her lover during her first marriage, her years of non-marriage and 15 years during our marriage.

Some letters graphically described their meetings, including her "on her knees in front of (him)." Incidentally, he's married.

She moved to her parents briefly but she and her daughter convinced me to stick together. I’d already cancelled her credit cards and said many derogatory things to her.

She’s a very attractive woman, very talented, and has been honourable in her long career. I’ve held decent work for over 50 years.

We both acknowledged previous affairs during our first marriages but had vowed trueness to this marriage.

I insisted that she confess to her relatives what she’d done before I’d accept her back. Everyone thinks she’s an angel but she's a deceiver.

We agreed to see a counsellor. I needed help to understand why, after years of this adulterous relationship, she wanted to stay with me.

The counsellor said you both need help as I was drinking four to five drinks a night. Still am, after five more years.

Am I nuts? She recently inherited a lot of money.