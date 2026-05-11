I am an active person, running marathons during all three seasons, and downhill ski racing during the winter months. My feet take a beating! But I’ve always taken care of them by getting regular pedicures. Over the last two decades, I’ve been to my fair share of salons. I usually land on one and then, for some reason or another, switch. Once it was because the shop itself closed; once because the person I liked best left; once because we moved, etc. My most current nail salon is close to my home, and I’ve been going there for just over a year. It’s clean, the women are all adept at their job, and most are quite friendly. My feet take more work than the average person, so not all the women jump up when they see me. But they do a good job. Unfortunately, the last time I was there, the person working on me hurt me. I flinched, said “Ow!” loudly, and then looked at my foot. I didn’t see blood, so didn’t think much of it. It’s not the first time I’ve been “pained” during a pedicure. But over the course of the next few days, my toe started to hurt more and look awful. I went to the doctor as it was affecting me negatively and was told I have a serious fungal infection. The first question asked was, when was the last time you had a pedicure? I’ve been forced to take a few weeks off training and am missing an important race because of this. I’d like to tell the salon what happened, but not sure if I should, or how to tell them, or if I should even go back? What do you think? No cure in pedicure

Quick and inexpensive nail salons are abundant in cities across the world. However, even expensive “fancy” salons can cause problems. Nail salon hygiene is a big issue – one we seem to take for granted (me included). If you can bring your own equipment, which you sterilize yourself before and after each use, you will be better protected. But let’s be honest – who does that? So, assuming you’re not that proactive, you need to make sure that every piece of equipment they use, i.e. files, razors, graters, cuticle cutters, etc. are well cleaned and sterilized. And do NOT hesitate to ask for new ones if you haven’t seen them being pulled from their sterilizer jar or box (looks like a small microwave). You can tell the salon what happened but I’m guessing they may argue it wasn’t their fault. You may put them off and then your future appointments might be uncomfortable. To be honest, I think it may be best to leave it unsaid. And I’d find somewhere else to go. The risk is everywhere, but if it happened at your current place, you KNOW it can happen again.

“I never want to speak to him again,” said a young woman I passed on the street yesterday. I know young people are prone to exaggerating, but what could this person have done that made this young woman feel so strongly? Sad for Youth

Where do I begin….? Your guess is as good as mine as to who this woman was referring to, and what he did. Maybe her brother took the car when she had already asked for it, and she had to cancel plans. Maybe her boyfriend forgot their anniversary, and it really hurt her feelings. Maybe her dad cheated on her mom. Unfortunately, people hurt each other daily, purposefully or accidentally. If accidental, hopefully whoever he is will apologize and they can move forward. If it was purposeful, she’s better off without him.

FEEDBACK Regarding Generous George (March 11):

Reader – “I wonder if this couple have a home budget of all their expenses and their household income. George states they have good solid careers so all their income should go into one joint account from which all payments should be paid. It doesn’t matter if one person makes more money than the other since a marriage is a union based on love. “Once the bills are accounted for then any supplementary income should be divided equally each month. The partner who manages money better should manage the joint account to make sure everything gets paid. Then certain items like personal expenses, cellphone bills and charitable giving should be paid from each partner’s personal savings account. So, if George wants to spend half his personal funds on charities, he’s free to do so. As he says, ‘My money, my choice.’ His wife is free to contribute to her favourite charities too.”