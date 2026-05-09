I am a man who was the victim of many years of abuse at the hands of my mother, and then my wife. There’s too much to cover, but here are the highlights:

My wife spent years turning friends and my own family members against me. I endured many years of emotional and psychological abuse until it eventually turned physical. After she started hitting me, I phoned the OPP. I didn't get any support from them. After another altercation, I phoned 911 and had three cruisers arrive within eight minutes.

We separated in 2020.

It is not a level playing field when it comes to abuse. I have heard all the statistics trotted out about numbers of women vs. men in abusive relationships. I know from personal experience that there are just as many men suffering abuse as women (maybe more). The trouble with us men is that we internalize everything and quite often even blame ourselves for the abuse.

I have personally lost two very good friends to suicide because they couldn't endure the constant blows to their emotional well-being. I have many other friends who turn to alcohol and drugs. Abuse of any kind is totally unacceptable! I have survived my abuse because of support from my adult children and the health and safety supervisor at my place of work. My employer has been behind me the whole time. I am in a much better place now.

I have thought about taking my story public to help other men. There is no shortage of women who share their stories. Men need to know that there is light at the end of the tunnel. I have confided in friends about my thoughts, and they want me to focus on my own well-being first.

I feel that I may heal faster knowing that I am helping others. This is a serious problem and needs more light shone on it.

Moving past the abuse