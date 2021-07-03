A number of friends and I, all in the early-to later-40s, have been chatting about what it really means to go “back to normal.” Among us are people who’ve been vaccinated once, some who’ve been double-vaccinated, and a couple who’ve not accepted the vaccines.

But in every chat, we often veer to a different topic about how the pandemic has affected us and our relationships.

In my case, my husband of 17 years and I have two teenage children (13 and 16). When locked down all together, all four of us experienced some anxiety, anger and moodiness, but managed our common chores, home-schooling and at-home jobs.

Now, going separate ways again feels scary. And so does having “too many bosses” when at home. My eldest, a daughter, insists she and her boyfriend are “safe” from their first vaccination, so can hang out with friends who haven’t had the shot. She says I’m over-worrying.

My son and his friends ride their bikes, so happy to get together that they stop and huddle to chat and laugh, forgetting masks, distancing, etc.

Meanwhile, my husband who’d taken on grocery-shopping and kitchen prep when help was needed, now tells me I paid too much for this item, chopped something the wrong way, etc.

These are small annoyances, I know. But it’s the uncertainty ahead that’s behind my discomfort, and my friends say similar things. I see people jammed into bench-seating on a nearby covered patio, laughing and talking close together. I worry that if my unvaccinated friends are behaving similarly, then I can’t see them in person again until I hear that the danger of the Delta variant has lessened or passed.

If what used to be “normal” isn’t truly safe, how do we re-set our relationships with partners, friends, and even our own children, to carry on without constant worry?

New Normal/Old Fears