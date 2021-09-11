When a man leaves his wife and family for another woman, why do people assume he’s having a “mid-life crisis,” especially if the woman’s younger? Everyone nods agreement, some pals even consider him, “lucky,” and he moves on.

But when a woman leaves her husband, the gossips are vicious: She’s a “terrible person... she should never have had children... she’s probably been cheating on him for years.”

But she doesn’t move on easily, because it’s the most wrenching thing she’s ever done.

I know, because I finally left a man I’d not loved nor respected for years. Despite the outrage of some former friends and even some family, I saved myself.

I hate remembering the desperately unhappy person I’d become by then - married at 23, then soon resenting his self-righteous controls, feeling torn between my old dreams of happy family life, and constant disappointment.

I love my children. At 47, I’m close with each of them. I have limited contact with my ex, only on important occasions e.g., children’s graduations.

I remained comfortably single for seven years, then met and eventually married the love of my life. My children welcomed him into their lives, too.

I believe that society’s heavier demands on women to “stick it out” in a miserable relationship, is unfair to both parties. I know that many women/mothers feel they don’t have a choice, due to financial and child-centered worries. But they should get legal advice (available online) to learn their options.

I now feel that I did my ex-husband a favour. I freed him to meet more evolved, independent women who wouldn’t put up with controls. Within two years of my leaving him, he married happily.

How do we end the stigma against women who leave their husbands to save themselves and their children from a home life of arguments, coldness, and their mother’s despair?

Leaving Him Saved Us Both