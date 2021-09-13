My girlfriend of two years and I both recently turned 18. We went as a couple to work at a summer camp for boys and girls up to age 16.

Our jobs there were for two months. It was demanding sometimes because no camps were open last summer during the pandemic, so this year we had very strict rules to keep everyone safe.

We’d expected to spend a lot of time together when campers would be asleep in their cabins. But some evening activities finished late, and after a long, hot day supervising kids from morning through night, we’d agree that we needed sleep more than hanging out.

I now think being there together was a mistake. A couple of times I learned that my girlfriend had stayed up later, talking with a group of counsellors, including one more senior guy who’s 22 and worked there before.

I also saw them together one day, walking from the far corner of the camp property, talking closely.

We’ve been back in the city a few weeks now and she’s different with me. I came right out and asked if there’s something going on with this guy and she swore there’s not. But she’s not the same.

We’re both in our senior year of high school at different locations as we live an hour apart. We both want to get good marks to boost our college/university applications.

We’d previously talked about trying to get into the same school but now she says she thinks we should go our own way and focus on our courses in whatever place is best for our own goals.

I know that makes some practical sense but I can’t help feeling this is just her way of breaking up with me to be free for the other guy. What do you think?

Is My Girlfriend Looking Elsewhere?