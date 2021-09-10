I love my wife. She’s a very good person, great mother, attractive, friendly, always helping people.

She’s very involved with our daughter, 10 and son, 12, always responds to their needs.

But we have one main problem: Every decision I make, she overrides.

She does listen at first, but I can immediately detect her mind ticking over and finding some flaw in my plans. It’s as if, though we’ve been together for 15 years, she still has to prove that she knows better.

Her field of social service work is community-based and she’s great with her clients which, during the pandemic have included both individuals and groups, all done smoothly online.

I know that she uses good listening techniques and seeks compromises.

But with me, she’s almost abrupt. “That won’t work...” or “You’re making wrong assumptions...” are among her responses to me.

Whether it’s about something positive - e.g., a special family outing, or something practical like the need to replace our fridge, and even whether or not our dog needs grooming, she’ll stick to a different opinion.

It’s annoying, frustrating and has made me feel disrespected, though like me, I know she still feels love between us.

So, I’m stumped by what’s causing her resistance to my every decision. Any clues from this letter?

Disrespected Partner