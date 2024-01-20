I’m a woman, age 32, the only child of middle-class parents who bought a property bordering a lake and surrounding area which grew into a vibrant small town.

I enjoyed living amidst nature and having graduated university as a librarian, I was given the top job in the town’s library.

But I’ve had terrible losses. My parents moved to the city 12 years ago, because they both needed specialized health care. Both succumbed to their illnesses.

Soon after, my beloved husband of seven years also died, having fought a losing battle with cancer. I’m alone, again.

Just weeks later, a man whom I’ve only seen at the library a few times, expressed his condolences. I was touched by his thoughtfulness.

Two days later, he approached my desk to discuss the books he’d borrowed.

One week later, he surprised me with two tickets for us to attend a musical together, playing in the closest city. I was shocked by even the idea of going with him... but I went anyways.

I quickly learned that small cities are like small towns when it comes to gossips. The next day, two different women who came into the library, said I should be wary since my “date” is still living with his supposedly “ex-partner.”

I later called him from home and said I wasn’t interested in further contact.

Two years later, I fell in love and married a man who moved here to be with me. Our life together has been magical... until now.

His boss wants him to head a new sector of the company’s business based in a different locale. It means he’ll only come home on weekends (maybe not always).

Do you have realistic advice for me and us, whether this can work, given how lonely and hurt I’ve been since losing so many people in my life?

My Aching Heart