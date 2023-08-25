My husband has been offered his dream job. It provides a higher salary, greater responsibility, and insistence that he’s based in the United States.

My first thought was, “What about us and our two children?”

Don’t misunderstand; I’m so proud of him. He deserves the recognition and promotion, but there’s been no suggestion from the head office that his family will be accommodated with a place to stay along with him.

I don’t know if I’m just hurt and annoyed, because his bosses seem to think his only loyalty should be to “Head Office.”

Meanwhile, we’ve started our much-needed discussion about all this.

Our children - a son, 14, in Grade 9, on both the debating and basketball teams, is our first concern. Our daughter, 13, in Grade 8, is devoted to her friends. She loves theatre arts, and usually gets a big part in the school’s fall production. She’s also on the girls’ volleyball team.

Both are good students who are attached to their current routines. We, their parents, are almost afraid to tell them the news about their dad living elsewhere for periods of time.

I know lots of people would face this situation happily... especially due to the higher income, and sense of achievement for my husband.

But how will it affect our marriage? We’ve spent the past 16 years together, having loved and laughed and slept closely because he told me early on, “I want no space between us.”

Will the children feel he doesn’t care about them? Will I resent being in charge of everything here?

Should we all spend a “trial” week in the new city (on our own funds and agenda), to then discuss how everyone feels... including whether we believe we can work it out?

I know we sound lucky. But I’m feeling negative vibes for us all.

Fearing A Move