I’m a man, 32, who was mostly raised by my sister because our parents were alcoholics. They couldn’t have more kids and didn’t want them. My sister was tall, strong and athletic (still is). She taught me to skate, play hockey, shoot hoops, organize my homework and aim for a good education.

I’m grateful for it all. Today, I’m married to the woman I love, and father of our two children, a boy, eight, and a girl, six.

My sister loves her niece and nephew, yet that’s the only problem within my family. (Both grandparents passed away).

Sadly, my sister also couldn’t bear children. She considered adopting but her partner wasn’t enthused about it.

For me, it’s natural that my sister calls sometimes to say she’s able to drop by the kids’ school, take them for a treat, and drive them home.

But for my wife, who has a job, it sometimes feels like an intrusion on her time alone with our children.

Also, my son has heard stories from his aunt about the “great hockey player” I became under her athletic tutoring (she exaggerates). However, this upsets my wife who feels that hockey currently requires too much time from doing his schoolwork and just being with friends.

I don’t want these differences to come between my wife and my sister. I love them both very differently and don’t want either to feel hurt, distanced, or wronged.

Caught Between Two Women