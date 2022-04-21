My cousins and I were raised as best friends. Every weekend was spent at their house or ours, with our parents/grandparents/everyone talking, laughing, and us kids playing games and sports.

Suddenly, it all stopped when I was 15. We never learned why, but there was angry talk overheard about my uncle (my father’s brother-in-law) having “cheated” him in their business dealings.

Each family believed only their side. Visits immediately stopped. We kids couldn’t call or see each other.

Years later, I asked my father why he hadn’t sued my uncle in court. His answer: “You don’t shame the family. You handle it privately.”

I thought, too bad about children losing aunts, uncles, cousins... and not one adult tried hard to resolve the problem and maintain ties.

Also, with no proof of who did what, those cousins and their parents just dropped from mention and sight.

I’m 30 now, a junior lawyer in a commercial firm, and I think of all the families like mine that may be ashamed to reveal nasty family secrets.

So instead, they risk naming the wrong person as an outcast, young people from previously supportive family circles, possibly creating far more mental health harm through false accusations, than any good from “protecting” the family.

Your advice in such cases?

Lost Family and Friends