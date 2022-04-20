My wife of 12 years and I have two children, ages eight and ten. She works (home during Covid, now at the office) and says she needs to get out socially again, but always makes those plans with her girlfriends.

I own a store, so my hours are pretty long. I spend most of the weekends with her and our kids as a family. My problem is that my wife and I almost never have that “date night” that I read that couples are supposed to have.

I love my wife, and I’m happy for her to have a good time out with her friends. But they all also talk to each other or text almost daily. Then, when they’re out - which happens about once in two weeks, all I hear about is how “hilarious” it was... nothing else. And she doesn’t get home till 11pm, which she knows is an hour after I’m asleep.

When I ask her the next day how it went, I get no details. She says it’s “the girls’” private business. She doesn’t even tell me where they went, which she says is because they don’t want any husbands showing up.

I’m beginning to wonder if there’s anything I should start worrying about. Because of my late hours, we usually don’t have sex during the week, but have always tried to get it going on the weekend after the kids are asleep.

Should I try to find where they go (I’d have to get someone else to close the store, and follow her)? I only want to some proof that it is only women there together.

Or, is there a risk of my creating more trouble by being caught?

Worried Left-Out Husband