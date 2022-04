My sad dilemma: My boyhood crush was finally realized in 1992 and my girlfriend was finally what I’d always wanted - “Crazy love” that Willie Nelson called an “Angel too Close to the Ground.”

Increasingly, alcohol became her dominant, defining experience. Things spiraled beyond control and I had to decide between being an enabler or informing her family of her dangerous activities.

I cared more that she lived than for the fate of the relationship. I hoped a family intervention could save her.

Then came death in the family and Christmas and the family had children to consider. I spoke to her once, years later, saying we'd spend an afternoon talking over the twenty years since we stopped seeing one another.

Two weeks ago, I learned of her sudden death. Since then, I’ve bounced between deeply heartfelt grief and memories of the hurt/harm her narcissistic, alcoholic behaviour caused those who loved her. Many of her darkest secrets are known to me alone.

My grief is returning in ways much like our final, awful days together. She’s on my mind as much as when we were together.

Why does an ex, like me, have such feelings of loss for the second time? What can I do?

Still Grieving Years Later